College Sports

Emory Jones plans to enter transfer portal

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Florida Gators starting quarterback Emory Jones...

www.on3.com

The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
#Florida Gators#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
Sports Illustrated

BREAKING: Seminoles land in-state defensive end over Miami

Dante Anderson, a composite 4-star from Homestead, FL, has committed and signed with Florida State. Anderson, teammates with fellow Florida State signee Daniel Lyons, has been on Florida State’s radar throughout the 2022 recruiting cycle. Dante emerged onto the scene after a strong but shortened COVID season in 2020...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Alabama football ends National Signing Day by landing elite transfer

Alabama football proved to be a recruiting force again on National Signing Day, but the cherry on top was landing one of the best transfers in the portal. As has become the expectation for Alabama football fans, Nick Saban and his staff did work on National Signing Day. Sure, he was beaten by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in the final recruiting rankings as the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 2-ranked class in the country behind the Aggies. But even then, Saban kept things rolling.
ALABAMA STATE
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
On3.com

Former FIU lineman Miles Frazier announces transfer destination

LSU’s offensive line just got a major upgrade. The Tigers landed one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal on Thursday. Miles Frazier, a transfer from Florida International, took to Instagram to announce his commitment to Brian Kelly’s squad. It’s a big victory for Kelly, who’s trying to rebuild the LSU offensive line as he takes the reins in Baton Rouge.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
