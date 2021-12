We're weeks away from 2022 and that means that it's time to reflect on the year and iHeartRadio is taking a retrospective look at all that happened in these last 12 months on the celebrity front. We certainly cannot talk about pop culture without celebrating all the babies that we welcomed this past year. From Cardi B and Offset's new addition to the family to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second little one and Meghan Trainor and Daryn Sabara's first-time entry to the Parent Club, we've rounded up all the stars that expanded their families in 2021.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO