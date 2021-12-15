Grants available for 2018-2019 hurricane damage

State officials are advising Ohio businesses that millions of dollars remain available through grant programs to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ohio’s economy is coming back strong, and these grants can help ensure that businesses in hard-hit sectors benefit from our resurgence,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “These businesses are an essential part of our state, and we want to make sure they continue to open their doors to Ohioans.”

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO