Agriculture

Grants available for 2018-2019 hurricane damage

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 2 days ago

Poultry, livestock and plasticulture producers as well as woodland owners have until Dec. 31 to apply for a...

smokymountainnews.com

Comments / 0

SignalsAZ

Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee Grants Available to Improve Watersheds, Forest Health, or Infrastructure Maintenance

The Yavapai Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is accepting grant proposals from December 13, 2021, through January 21, 2022, from federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal governments, private and nonprofit entities, and landowners for protection, restoration, and enhancement of resource conditions and roads/trail maintenance and obliteration. Projects can be on National Forest System lands and non-Federal lands where projects would benefit local communities.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
959theriver.com

Illinois Announces $45M in Grants Available

Illinois will be accepting applications for a second round of grant money to support community organizations that serve neighborhoods most impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and the war on drugs. The 45-million-dollars was generated through taxing marijuana sales. Grants will go toward providing civil legal aid, economic development, re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention and youth development.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox17.com

Pres. Biden grants emergency declaration, making federal aid available to 9 Tenn. counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — President Joe Biden granted an emergency declaration, making federal assistance available to nine Tennessee counties impacted by the tornado outbreak over the weekend, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday morning. The emergency declaration makes the following counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures...
TENNESSEE STATE
#Hurricanes#Poultry#Extreme Weather
smallbiztrends.com

$100 Billion in SBA Loans and Grants Still Available

With less than three weeks remaining in 2021, you still have the opportunity to get a piece of the $100 billion left in Small Business Administration (SBA) loans and grants. December 31 is the last day applications will be accepted for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Targeted EIDL Advance. And the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications must be turned in no later than December 10, 2021.
CREDITS & LOANS
Newsday

Governor grants deadline extension to apply for relief from Ida damage

New Yorkers affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, including those who did not qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance, will now have until Jan. 4 to submit applications for the Ida Relief Fund, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday. People who are not eligible to receive assistance through FEMA’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pointandshoreland.com

Millions in grant money still available to help Ohio businesses to recover

State officials are advising Ohio businesses that millions of dollars remain available through grant programs to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Ohio’s economy is coming back strong, and these grants can help ensure that businesses in hard-hit sectors benefit from our resurgence,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “These businesses are an essential part of our state, and we want to make sure they continue to open their doors to Ohioans.”
OHIO STATE
foxnebraska.com

UNL Extension: grants available to students for rural Nebraska projects

There's money available now to get students experience working on projects in rural Nebraska. UNL Extension Educator Shawn Kaskie joined us with more on how some have already taken advantage of the opportunity. Kaskie said there are $100,000 in grants available for NU Community Development Summer Interns & Scholarships for...
NEBRASKA STATE
Lohud | The Journal News

Hurricane Ida-impacted New Yorkers have more time to apply for FEMA help with storm damage

New Yorkers have a few more weeks to seek federal money for damages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in September. The Federal Emergency Management Agency extended the deadline to Jan. 4 to apply for individual assistance, allowing homeowners and renters more time to ask for help with uninsured or underinsured damage to their property after the storm battered parts of the state on Sept. 1. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greatergc.com

Emergency Grant Funding for students available next term

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College will distribute up to $350 per student in federal funding during the Spring 2022 term through an emergency grant from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERFIII). The grant funds are intended to help alleviate students’ financial hardships caused by the COVID-19...
GARDEN CITY, KS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emergency demolition permit granted for damaged Buffalo grain elevator

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The owners of the Great Northern Grain Elevator have been granted an emergency demolition permit by the City of Buffalo. The 124-year-old structure partially collapsed during last weekend's wind storm. A spokesperson for owner, Archer Daniels Midland Milling, says the extensive damage posts a serious...
BUFFALO, NY
Smoky Mountain News

Pisgah Center will not reopen after flood damage

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Brevard won’t reopen following extensive damage from Tropical Storm Fred, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced. Instead of rebuilding the facility, the agency will expand the co-located Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery to increase trout production and include an educational component. The hatchery was already scheduled for renovations starting in late 2022, and now the Wildlife Commission is working with the Setzer Hatchery design team and U.S. Forest Service to explore increasing the hatchery’s footprint to gain efficiencies in operation and maximize fish production. Educational opportunities related to trout propagation, management and fishing skills will also be considered.
BREVARD, NC
WAND TV

$45 million in grants now available through Restore, Reinvest and Renew program funding

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)—Governor JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Julianna Stratton announce $45 million being rewarded to Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) program. Pritzker and Stratton made the announcement on Wednesday, providing the extra funding to support community organizations that serve neighborhoods most impacted by economic disinvestment, violence, and the war on drugs.
CHICAGO, IL

