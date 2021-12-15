Grants available for 2018-2019 hurricane damage

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Brevard won’t reopen following extensive damage from Tropical Storm Fred, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has announced. Instead of rebuilding the facility, the agency will expand the co-located Bobby N. Setzer Fish Hatchery to increase trout production and include an educational component. The hatchery was already scheduled for renovations starting in late 2022, and now the Wildlife Commission is working with the Setzer Hatchery design team and U.S. Forest Service to explore increasing the hatchery’s footprint to gain efficiencies in operation and maximize fish production. Educational opportunities related to trout propagation, management and fishing skills will also be considered.
Comments / 0