Nebraska will be without quarterback Adrian Martinez in 2022 for the first time in four seasons. Martinez—who started at the position since his freshman season in 2018—entered his name into the transfer portal in early December. That means coach Scott Frost and Mark Whipple, the Huskers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, will be looking for a new starting quarterback for the 2022 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO