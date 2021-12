An Auburn man has been arrested after robbing the local Walmart with a knife. FingerLakes1 reports police responded to the Grant Ave business for the alleged robbery around 10:00pm, Saturday. Karl Diggs is suspected of threatening employees with a knife before fleeing the store after the robbery. He was arrested and taken to the Cayuga County Jail without bail. He faces charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing.

AUBURN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO