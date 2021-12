DAFTER, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE at 7:30 a.m. Friday:. Cloverland Electric released this update on its Facebook page about ongoing power outages:. Our dedicated line crews work night & day for our members! Since Wednesday evening, they have restored over 21,000 outages (includes reoccurring outages) - that’s nearly half of the total meters on our system! The severe impact of Mother Nature’s storm system across the Midwest means mutual aid assistance is extremely limited. Restoration will be slow as our crews tackle 5,500 outages in more than 150 locations. We’ve made good progress on the western part of our service area but we have a long way to go in Chippewa and Mackinac counties. Please prepare accordingly as we expect restoration to extend to Saturday. We assure you that our entire Cloverland team is doing the very best we can to help our members.

DAFTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO