ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Amgen Turning to Combination Strategies After Limited Lumakras Efficacy in KRAS-Mutated Colon Cancer

By staff reporter
precisiononcologynews.com
 3 days ago

NEW YORK – After Amgen's sotorasib (Lumakras) demonstrated modest efficacy in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer, the company is hoping for better results in this setting with combination strategies. According to data published from the CodeBreak-100 trial on Tuesday in Lancet Oncology, as of a March...

www.precisiononcologynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

A new strategy to transform liver cancer immunotherapy

In recent years, tumor immunotherapy has emerged as a highly promising and much-touted oncological approach. It is based on using humanized antibodies called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to block the cellular pathways that inhibit the activity of T lymphocytes, a type of immune system cells that help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer.
CANCER
precisiononcologynews.com

Massive Bio Launches Plan to Enroll 100K Cancer Patients Into Clinical Trials

CHICAGO – Massive Bio last week introduced an ambitious plan to apply artificial intelligence to improve clinical trial matching for cancer patients. The New York-based bioinformatics company said that it wants to get 100,000 people into clinical trials to accelerate research and improve outcomes for cancer patients worldwide through what it has named the 100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program.
CANCER
precisiononcologynews.com

Denovo Biopharma IDs Genetic Biomarker to Predict Brain Cancer Gene Therapy Response

NEW YORK – Denovo Biopharma said on Thursday that it has discovered a genetic biomarker that may predict brain cancer patents' response to gene therapy. According to the San Diego-based firm, in a retrospective analysis of data from patients with high-grade gliomas, the genetic biomarker it is calling Denovo Genomic Marker 7 (DGM7) was associated with response to the gene therapy combination treatment DB107.
CANCER
aithority.com

Artificial Intelligence Being Used To Accurately Predict Synergistic Cancer Drug Combinations

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary. Researchers led by a scholar from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have developed a novel artificial intelligence (AI) framework to make predictions on potential synergistic anti-cancer drug combinations for both therapeutic and toxic effects. Many of the biotech sector’s biggest wins of late have come through drug combinations, utilizing the strengths and downplaying the weaknesses of available therapies, including recent developments from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Merck, Amgen Inc. , Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amgen#Lung Cancer#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Gastrointestinal Cancer#Kras#Lancet Oncology#City Of Hope#Egfr
pharmatimes.com

SMC approves first immunotherapy combination for advanced bowel cancer patients with rare mutation

Nivolumab plus ipilmumab has been accepted as a treatment option for adult patients by NHS Scotland for patients who have previously failed fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted nivolumab plus ipilmumab as a treatment option for adults with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Sotorasib Shrinks Tumors in Patients With Specific Colorectal Cancer

City of Hope, a world-renowned cancer research and treatment organization, today announced study results of a Phase 2 clinical trial showing monotherapy with sotorasib resulted in anti-tumor activity and a favorable benefit-risk profile among heavily pretreated patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The research was published today in Lancet Oncology. Colorectal...
CANCER
Nature.com

Capturing adaptive immunity against SARS-CoV-2 in patients with cancer

Cancer is associated with higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. Two studies prospectively analyze the immunological and clinical characteristics of a large cohort of patients with cancer following SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination, providing important clinical insights to improve the management of such vulnerable patients. The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed a...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
targetedonc.com

In Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy

Compared to those who received rituximab and bendamustine, elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit. In older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR),...
CANCER
precisiononcologynews.com

Kura Oncology Begins Trial of Tipifarnib, Novartis' Piqray in Head and Neck Cancer

NEW YORK – Kura Oncology said on Thursday it has dosed the first patient in a Phase I/II trial of its farnesyltransferase inhibitor tipifarnib with Novartis' PI3K inhibitor alpelisib (Piqray) in HRAS- or PIK3CA-dependent head and neck cancer. The San Diego-based company will enroll 40 patients in the KURRENT...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Effective combination cancer treatment

Researchers at the Paul Scherrer Institute PSI have tested various methods to check how effective they are in combatting certain types of cancer. They found a combination of two preparations to be much more effective than treatment with just one of the two active substances. They have published their findings today in the medical journal Pharmaceutics.
CANCER
asapland.com

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Chemotherapy fails for some blood cancer patients because of crucial gene mutations, finds study by NTU Singapore and Singapore General Hospital

Mutations in a crucial gene are the key reason that chemotherapy fails in some patients with blood cancer, a study by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) and Singapore General Hospital (SGH) has found. Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, is the fifth most common cancer among males and the...
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Five-drug combination for ultra-high-risk bone marrow cancer identified

A team at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), London and the Clinical Trials Research Unit (CTRU) at the University of Leeds adopted a new high-speed trial methodology. A combination of five drugs, already available individually in clinics, have been shown to successfully slow the progression of a highly aggressive myeloma. A major new clinical trial has identified the five-drug cocktail, which along with a stem cell transplant, allows people with ultra-high-risk multiple myeloma to live longer before their disease progressed, than those who received the standard of care.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Selinexor/D-Vd Combo Yields Promising Responses and Safety Profile in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

A population of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma appeared to benefit from treatment with selinexor plus daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone. A combination of selinexor (Xpovio) plus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (D-Vd) yielded positive safety findings and responses in a population of patients with late- and early-relapsed multiple myeloma, according to findings from the open label, multicenter phase 2 GEM-SELIBORDARA trial (NCT03589222) that were presented at the 2021 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Breakthroughs in Therapeutic Options for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discusses breakthroughs in the treatment of multiple myeloma throughout the preceding year. Nina Shah, MD: One of the biggest breakthroughs that we've had for multiple myeloma is the first FDA-approved engineered T-cell therapy. It happened midway through the year in the spring, giving us the approval for the bb2121 product, also known as ide-cel [idecabtagene vicleucel; Abecma], for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma [after 4 or more prior lines of therapy]. That's probably the biggest breakthrough but we've also had some interesting other breakthroughs, which include approvals of certain forms of daratumumab (Darzalex), for example, the subcutaneous form, in conjunction with carfilzomib (Kyprolis) and dexamethasone for relapsed or refractory disease in [patients who received] 1 to 3 prior lines [of therapy]. Similarly, isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib, and dexamethasone has also been approved. We have a lot more options for our patients in the relapsed or refractory setting.
CANCER
Nature.com

Molecular drivers of tumor progression in microsatellite stable APC mutation-negative colorectal cancers

The tumor suppressor gene adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) is the initiating mutation in approximately 80% of all colorectal cancers (CRC), underscoring the importance of aberrant regulation of intracellular WNT signaling in CRC development. Recent studies have found that early-onset CRC exhibits an increased proportion of tumors lacking an APC mutation. We set out to identify mechanisms underlying APC mutation-negative (APCmut"“) CRCs. We analyzed data from The Cancer Genome Atlas to compare clinical phenotypes, somatic mutations, copy number variations, gene fusions, RNA expression, and DNA methylation profiles between APCmut"“ and APC mutation-positive (APCmut+) microsatellite stable CRCs. Transcriptionally, APCmut"“ CRCs clustered into two approximately equal groups. Cluster One was associated with enhanced mitochondrial activation. Cluster Two was strikingly associated with genetic inactivation or decreased RNA expression of the WNT antagonist RNF43, increased expression of the WNT agonist RSPO3, activating mutation of BRAF, or increased methylation and decreased expression of AXIN2. APCmut"“ CRCs exhibited evidence of increased immune cell infiltration, with significant correlation between M2 macrophages and RSPO3. APCmut"“ CRCs comprise two groups of tumors characterized by enhanced mitochondrial activation or increased sensitivity to extracellular WNT, suggesting that they could be respectively susceptible to inhibition of these pathways.
CANCER
The Press

Cardiff Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation on Lead KRAS-mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Program at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology company, developing new precision medicine treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest unmet medical need including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, and castrate-resistant prostate cancer, today announced that updated data from its lead KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer program will be featured in a poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI). ASCO-GI is taking place January 20-22, 2022, both virtually and in-person at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, California.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Efficacy Seen in Eryaspase/Chemotherapy for ALL With Risk for Hypersensitivity Reactions

Chemotherapy with the addition of eryaspase showed biological efficacy in reducing hypersensitivity reactions to asparaginase in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Adding eryaspase to chemotherapy showed biological efficacy and tolerability in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) who could develop hypersensitivity reactions to Escherichia coli (E. coli)–derived pegylated asparaginase, according to updated results from an expanded access program of eryaspase that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition.1.
CANCER
precisiononcologynews.com

Mainz Biomed, Ganzimmun Diagnostics Partner to Commercialize Colorectal Cancer Test

NEW YORK – German molecular diagnostics company Mainz Biomed said on Tuesday that it has partnered with Ganzimmun Diagnostics, one of Germany's largest stool analysis labs, to commercialize its colorectal cancer detection test ColoAlert. Under the agreement, Mainz Biomed will co-brand ColoAlert with Ganzimmun and sell its customized PCR...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy