Seattle, WA

‘Pieces of the sky that have fallen to the ground,’ Ribbon of Light joins AIDS Memorial Pathway connecting Cal Anderson to Capitol Hill Station

By CHS
capitolhillseattle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first installation of an artist’s new “quiet space for communal mourning and personal contemplation” is lighting the northeast corner of Cal Anderson Park. The first of three stations in Horatio Hung-Yan Law’s sculptural Ribbon of Light installation in the park debuted early this month as Capitol Hill nonprofit Gay City...

