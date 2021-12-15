ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home loan limits rising in 2020

By Meagan Miller
 2 days ago

Red hot, chaotic, and frantic – those are a few words real estate agents have used to describe Southwest Florida’s housing market in 2021. Now, some say they’re expecting rising home loan limits to turbocharge it.

“Both conforming limits and the FHA limits have increased for 2022 by about 18 percent,” said Marcus Larrea, Team Lead and Co-founder of Palm Paradise Real Estate.

Around Southwest Florida, cash buyers have been scooping up homes, but some families need a loan to make the dream of homeownership a reality.

“There’s a lot of families that are really struggling with the loan limits,” Larrea said.

For example, FHA loans, which are backed by the government and require lower down payments, have a current cap of $356,360. With the increase, they’ll be going up about $65,000 so the new limit will be $420,680.

“That basically allows for homebuyers to have more access to more inventory across Southwest Florida in a market where inventory already is a big issue,” Larrea said.

The loan limits are re-evaluated every year, and the current increases are only happening to keep up with rising home costs.

“The average home price in Southwest Florida is over $400,000 right now and with the previous loan limits of $356,000, those entry-level homes were not available, to first-time home buyers especially,” Larrea said.

Conforming loans meet limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and funding criteria of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. It’s something to consider for lower interest rates. The new baseline limit on those will be going from $548,250 to $647,200.

“Where a jumbo product could put you anywhere where you have to pay 10-20% down, this allows you to do 5%, so again it kind of just keeps in step with the market,” said Ashlynn Weiss, a Senior Mortgage Broker with Clear Mortgage.

But when you hear about the high home prices and buyers taking out larger loans you may wonder – does this mean the market’s about to crash?

“I would not worry about a 2008 type scenario, mainly because the key element that caused the problem then, was lax underwriting standards,” said FGCU Professor of Real Estate, Dr. Shelton Weeks.

Back then, people were buying homes they couldn’t afford, and standards have gotten stricter since then. Dr. Weeks agrees, the rising loan limits are really just playing a game of catch-up.

“It’s reflecting what has taken place already in the market,” Dr. Weeks said.

But with such a low supply, more access to homeownership could only drive prices up, because of growing demand.

“So it’s a double-edged sword. On one hand, you’re providing more access for consumers to more inventory and on the other hand, you’re also fueling the home price increases,” Larrea said.

Larrea said he thinks the housing shortage is a long-term issue we’ll face and said the solution is building more homes. The issue there is supply shortages and wait times for materials.

Dr. Weeks said today’s lending standards are stricter, which should prevent another crash. If you are in the market for a home, the key is looking at your debt to income ratio to avoid becoming “house poor”.

“Go in with a budget and stick to the budget. Don’t overextend yourself. You need to know what your spending habits are like, but those surprises come and we have to be prepared for that, so make sure you have enough cushion,” Dr. Weeks said.

For current homeowners in jumbo loans, Larrea said it could be a good time to consider refinancing to take advantage of conventional loan limits rising.

One other change experts expect in 2022, is interest rates to rise a bit from the current historic lows. That could possibly slow down demand and help the inventory issue.

