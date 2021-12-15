ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBPower 110V 250W 350W Peak Portable Power Station $98.99

By Devendra
 2 days ago

Ends 10:50pm PST. Amazon has the DBPower 110V 250W 350W Peak Portable Power Station for a low $98.99...

Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
ELECTRONICS
zatznotfunny.com

Wyze Clears The Air With Upcoming Purifier

Freshly infused with cash, Wyze continues to crank away on new products . And, next up for the Amazon Basics of gadgetry (and occasional iHealth reseller) is the Wyze Air Purifier. Unlike some of their other recent home products, the upcoming Wyze purifier will indeed be “smart” with WiFi connectivity...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Leave the generator, take the power station

A new breed of large portable batteries that are encrusted with household outlets and USB ports are touted as the next generation of electric generators -- even though they don't generate electricity at all. Call them "power stations." Here's why they're getting attention from people who want power away from the grid, whether planned or not, without the fuel, emissions and pull cord of a gas generator. If you can make the charge time work in your intended use scenario, these might be your modern alternative to a compact generator.
techbargains.com

Jeefull Power 330W 288Wh 78000mAh Portable Power Station $192.39

Amazon has the Jeefull Power 330W 288Wh 78000mAh Portable Power Station for a low $192.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "26FK8EAT" (Exp 12/7). This is originally $259.99, so you save $67 off list price. Charged smartphone about 30 times, laptop 6 times, 32" TVs 6+ hours, CPAP 4+ nights, Car...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Aicntech Intelligent Foot Massager Machine with Heat $98.99

Amazon has the Aicntech Intelligent Foot Massager Machine with Heat for a low $98.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "15TOPSALES" (Exp Soon). This is originally $199.99, so you save $101 off list price. 3 ergonomic massage modes; Calf shaking massage. 3 air intensity levels, 4 tapping intensity...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Annual deals days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us but Amazon tech deals are still rolling in through the end of the month as we approach the last leg of the holiday season. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

T-Core 10000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank $23.39

Amazon has the T-Core 10000mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank for a low $23.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "TCORE222" (Exp 12/18). This is originally $38.99, so you save 40% off list price. 10000mAh 22.5W Power Bank. Lightweight, Only weighs 0.48 lbs. USB-C and USB-A output; PD3.0, QC4.0+,...
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

Save Up to $400 on These Bluetti Power Station Christmas Deals

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping yet, there’s still time. For the people in your life who love the great outdoors, a Bluetti power station is the perfect gift. They can recharge quickly and have the option of solar charging, with the ability to power all your devices on the go or at home. These Christmas deals can save you up to $400 and will be valid from December 10 at 7PM EST through December 12 at 7PM EST.
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

HiLaser compact, powerful, portable laser engraver from $569

If you are in the market for a compact desktop laser engraver you may be interested in the aptly named HiLaser. A small powerful industrial grade dual laser engraving and cutter which has raised over $35,000 with still 42 days remaining on its campaign. The compact laser engraver has a speed of 600 mm/s and offers an accuracy of 0.05 mm. The HiLaser Z4 series is also equipped with an handy magnetic base for accurate handheld engraving if needed.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Rilextec 3-Speed 2500rpm Mini Massage Gun w/ Built-in Heat $44.99

Amazon has the Rilextec 3-Speed 2500rpm Mini Massage Gun w/ Built-in Heat for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50RTMINI" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $89.99, so you save 50% off list price. Up to 2500RPM & 4 massage heads. Built-in 2000mAh lithium battery to last 4-5H 3...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Geniusidea Utensil Bamboo Drawer Organizer $9.94

Amazon has the Geniusidea Utensil Bamboo Drawer Organizer for a low $9.94 after Coupon Code: "5033WGUM" (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is normally sells for $20, so you save 50% off list price. 5 slots Utensil holder is 10.1" x 14" x...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Jisulife 9000mAh Portable Neck Warmer $30.24

Amazon has the Jisulife 9000mAh Portable Neck Warmer (Green) for a low $30.24 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "3VGPDPSH" (Exp 12/17). Also available in Beige for $31.34 after using the same coupon. Save 45% off list price with this deal. There are 4 heat levels (40°c, 45°c, 50°c, 55°c)...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

GMK 14" 3840x2160 UHD 4K Touchscreen Portable Monitor $287.99

Amazon has the GMK 14" 3840x2160 UHD 4K Touchscreen Portable Monitor for a low $287.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "SH28EF7W" (Exp 12/30). This is originally $359.99, so you save $72 off list price. Display color: 16.7M colors. Brightness (typical): 350cd/m2. Contrast (typical): 1000:1. Overall material: full aluminum body. Output...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

DXZtoz 50-Foot Dual-Lens Endoscope Camera w/ 5" Screen $97.17

Amazon has the DXZtoz 50-Foot Dual-Lens Endoscope Camera w/ 5" Screen for a low $97.17 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "40BOVORA" (Exp 12/16). This is originally $161.95, so you save $64 off list price. Real 1080P Dual Lens. Upgrade 1- 5inch larger ips screen. Video scope with 3X zoom-in/out function...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Teamgee P1 Plus 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS USB-C Portable Monitor $224.99

Amazon has the Teamgee P1 Plus 13.3" 1920x1080 IPS USB-C Portable Monitor for a low $224.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "CNE767V9" (Exp 12/13). This is originally $299.99, so you save $75 off list price. Fits all 13.3"-17" laptops. This ultra-portable monitor screen can extend or mirror your laptop display.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Rapoo V500SE Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $19.99

Amazon has the Rapoo V500SE Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for a low $19.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "ZLJKPRCP" (Exp 12/20). This is originally $39.98, so you save 50% off list price. Dust and spill resistant design rated up to IP42 protection guards. RGB Lighting modes & effects. Double-shot detachable...
ELECTRONICS

