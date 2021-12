U.S. women's Olympic team will be named; eight pond hockey rinks part of outdoor game. NEW YORK -- Minnesota's exalted status as the 'State of Hockey' will be the centerpiece of the revelry surrounding the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, the sold-out New Year's Day outdoor matchup between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues at Target Field, home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins. The January 1 primetime game will also feature the unveiling of the final 2022 U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team, special appearances by current and former Minnesota sports stars, a musical performance by country music superstar Thomas Rhett, and a showcase of Minnesota hockey on frozen ponds. The event will be televised nationally on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO