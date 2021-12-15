ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High...

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS

