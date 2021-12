Squishmallows are shaping up to be one of the most popular toys this holiday season. If you don't know what they are, they're those ridiculously cute stuffed animals/pillows that are everywhere right now. The round, plush stuffed animal toys were first introduced in 2017 and have quickly evolved into the toy of the moment for 2021 -- think the Gen Z equivalent to Webkinz or Beanie Baby, but even more adorable. They're selling out quickly and with supply chain issues slowing down holiday shipping, now's the time to shop.

SHOPPING ・ 8 DAYS AGO