ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sangoma Announces The Listing Of Its Common Shares On Nasdaq

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation, a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions, today announced that it expects its Common Shares to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market commencing tomorrow, Thursday December 16, 2021.

The company's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "STC" and will now trade on NASDAQ under the trading symbol 'SANG" (TSX: STC; NASDAQ: SANG).

The Nasdaq Stock Market has three distinct tiers, with the Nasdaq Global Select Market® being the top level and having the highest initial listing standards of any exchange in the world.

"The Nasdaq listing is another major accomplishment for our company and for our investors," said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. "While we are continuing to grow our business, both organically and with prudent acquisitions, we also recognize the importance of key corporate development initiatives, to unlocking shareholder value. We believe that having Sangoma trade on Nasdaq, where many of the world's best technology companies choose to list, is one more such step along the way in creating additional value for our investors."

About Sangoma Technologies CorporationSangoma Technologies Corporation is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma's cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of desk phones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma's products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world's two most widely used open-source communication software projects. Sangoma Technologies Corporation is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: STC).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including Sangoma's expectation that its Common Shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market commencing tomorrow, Thursday December 16, 2021. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements.

Although Sangoma believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date that the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Sangoma undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other events contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur. Although Sangoma believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct as these expectations are inherently subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Some of the risks and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in its management's discussion and analysis and annual information form (each available on www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov) include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in exchange rate between the Canadian Dollar and other currencies, changes in technology, changes in the business climate, changes in the regulatory environment, the decline in the importance of the PSTN and new competitive pressures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

For More Information:Sangoma Technologies Corporation David Moore Chief Financial Officer (905) 474-1990 Ext. 4107 dsmoore@sangoma.com www.sangoma.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Does Alibaba Aim To Drive Future Growth?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) offered to provide a breakdown of its commerce segment in earnings, Reuters reports from its annual investor day presentation. Alibaba will break down the category into four sub-categories. China commerce includes its major domestic-facing e-commerce platforms. International commerce will include Lazada, AliExpress, and other...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. Announces Closing Of Initial Public Offering

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share. Proceeds from the initial public offering were $22.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The shares began trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Granite REIT Declares Distribution For December 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (" Granite") ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CDN $0.2583 per stapled unit for the month of December 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on January 14, 2022 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on Friday, December 31, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, December 30, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data As A Service#Software Projects#Stc#Caas#Unified Communication#Communications Platform#Access Control#Uc
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") with immediate effect. The adoption of the Rights Plan is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Announces Closing Of Upsized $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: IVCBU) (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, including 4,500,000 units pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. The offering was upsized from an original 25,000,000 unit offering to a 34,500,000 unit offering. The gross proceeds from the offering were $345 million before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market ("NASDAQ") under the ticker symbol "IVCBU" on December 15, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Special Distribution Of $0.10 And Regular Cash Distribution Of $0.38 Per Share For Fourth Quarter 2021

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) ("StoneCastle Financial" or the "Company"), an SEC registered closed-end management investment company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash distribution of $0.10 per share generated from excess income, and a regular cash distribution of $0.38 per share for the fourth quarter 2021. The total distribution of $0.48 per share will be payable on January 5, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 29, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of The China Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") has declared capital gain and net investment income distributions in the amount of $7.2669 per share. The capital gain portion of the distributions is comprised of long-term capital gains of $6.3866 per share and short-term capital gains of $0.8382. The net investment income portion of the distributions is $0.0421 per share. The distribution will be payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 27, 2021.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Marvell Technology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 7, 2022. About Marvell. To deliver the data...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado , Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (" Western" or the " Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement") of 372,966 units (the " Units") at a price of CAD$1.60 per Unit. The aggregate gross proceeds raised in this Private Placement amount to CAD$596,746.
NUCLA, CO
TheStreet

Arcturus Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the "Company", "Arcturus", Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's Board of Directors approved inducement grants of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 13,800 shares of Arcturus' common stock to three newly-hired employees. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4) inducement grant exception as a component of each individual's employment compensation and were granted as an inducement material to his or her acceptance of employment with the Company.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Interfor Expands And Extends Its Revolving Credit Facility

BURNABY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX: IFP) today announced that it has closed an early renewal and expansion of its revolving credit facility with a syndicate of major Canadian and U.S. banks co-led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities and Wells Fargo.
MARKETS
TheStreet

IAnthus Provides Update On Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's Annual General Meeting. As disclosed in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2021, The BC Registrar of Companies (the "BC Registrar") granted a further extension extending the deadline to hold the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year 2020 (the "2020 AGM") from October 31, 2021 to December 31, 2021. On November 19, 2021, the BC Registrar declined to grant any further extension for the Company to hold the 2020 AGM, citing its policy of allowing maximum extensions of 12 months.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

General American Investors Announces Issue Price For The 2020 Year-End Dividend And Distribution Payable On December 30, 2021

General American Investors Company, Inc. (GAM) - Get General American Investors Co. Inc. Report, a closed-end investment company, announced that the price at which shares of its common stock will be issued to stockholders who elected to receive additional shares in payment of the 2021 year-end dividend and distribution on its common stock will be $42.70 per share. The issue price represents the average between the high and the low prices on the New York Stock Exchange on December 17, 2021, which was below the net asset value of $50.86 per share on that date. The dividend and distribution is payable on December 30, 2021. As announced on November 3, the dividend and distribution amounts to $3.05 per share in the aggregate and is estimated to consist of:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

IIROC Trading Resumption - CAC.P

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:. IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
MARKETS
TheStreet

ALERT: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - MARA

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) - Get Marathon Digital Holdings Inc Report securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 15, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Schlatre v. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-02209 (D. Nev). Commenced on December 17, 2021, the Marathon Digital class action lawsuit charges Marathon Digital along with certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Schnitzer Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Date And Conference Call Webcast Details

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) - Get Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Class A Report announced that the Company will report financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022 ended November 30, 2021 on Thursday, January 6, 2022. The Company will host a webcast conference call to discuss the results at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The webcast of the call and the accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on Schnitzer's website under Company > Investors > Event Calendar at www.schnitzersteel.com/company/investors/event-calendar. The call will be hosted by Tamara Lundgren, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Peach, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Albany International Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Albany International Corp. (AIN) - Get Albany International Corp. Class A Report today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable January 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2021. About Albany...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
76K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy