Dr. Seuss is diving into the NFT world with the launch of a new mobile app that allows fans to purchase digital collectibles of iconic characters like the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and the Lorax. Through a partnership with Dapper Labs — the company behind CryptoKitties and NBA Top Shot — and the NFT startup Tibles, Dr. Seuss Enterprises is releasing its NFT offerings through a mobile and web app called Seussibles. Users 18 and over can sign up for an account and purchase packets of Seuss collectibles with their credit cards, with “blind” five-packs — where the buyer...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO