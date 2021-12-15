ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders Of Camber Energy, Inc. Of A Class Action Lawsuit And A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 28, 2021 - CEI

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To:All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber") (CEI) - Get Camber Energy, Inc. Report between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint: (i) Camber overstated the financial and business prospects of Viking as well as the combined company post merger; (ii) Camber failed to apprise investors of, and/or downplayed, the fact that its acquisition of a controlling interest in Viking would exacerbate the Company's delinquent financial statements and listing obligations with the NYSE; (iii) an institutional investor was diluting Camber's shares at a significant rate following the Company's July 12, 2021 update regarding the number of its shares of common stock issued and outstanding; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Camber, you have until December 28, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Camber securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/camber-energy-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=4 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case with Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Levi & Korsinsky have a proven track record of winning cases worth hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders over a 20-year period. We represent and fight for shareholders who have been wronged by corporations.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. The Firm's Founding Partners, Joseph Levi and Eduard Korsinsky, have been representing shareholders and institutional clients for almost 20 years and have achieved remarkable results for clients in the U.S. and internationally. The firm, with more than 70 employees, is committed to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion for employees and those that we represent. Our attorneys have extensive expertise representing investors in securities litigation with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions of dollars in cases. Levi & Korsinsky was ranked in Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") SCAS Top 50 Report for 7 years in a row as a top securities litigation firm in the United States. The SCAS Top 50 Report identifies the top plaintiffs' securities law firms in the country, and year after year, ISS has recognized Levi & Korsinsky as a leading firm in the area of securities class action litigation.

CONTACT:Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Joseph E. Levi, Esq. Ed Korsinsky, Esq.55 Broadway, 10th Floor New York, NY 10006 jlevi@levikorsinsky.comTel: (212) 363-7500Fax: (212) 363-7171 www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-shareholders-of-camber-energy-inc-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-28-2021--cei-301445798.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

