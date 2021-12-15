ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persistent Reservations Failure During Validation

By jdb1203
vmware.com
 4 days ago

I'm establishing a 2 node cluster utilizing 6.3 v3. Each node has (2) Windows 2019 VMs running. I can successfully validate and create a cluster utilizing MSCS with 2 of the VMs (1 on each node.) However, when I...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Disable Lifecyle Manager for a Cluster / HA activation fails

We have activated Lifecyle Manager (Image Based) for a Cluster (Manage all Hosts in the cluster with a single image) - since then the activation of vSphere HA fails with the message - A general system error occurred: Image is not valid. and Cannot complete the configuration of the vSphere HA agent on the host. "Setting desired image spec for cluster failed".
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: vCPU Configuration

Hi, i'm looking for advice on the best possible config for our virtual machines. The host are running on Nutanix HCI and are built as follows... * CPU - 2 soc x 20 core Intel Xeon Gold 6248 2.50GHz. * Memory - 512GB. We have done most of our testing...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

"RetrieveServiceContent" api failing with SOAP_SSL_ERROR

I am facing an unexpected issue. My application is to call the Vsphere API like "RetrieveServiceContent" from C++ module. And it is failing with the SOAP_SSL_ERROR (30). The recent change we performed was upgrading of the OpenSSL from the 1.1 to 3.0. After upgrade, the client application is failing to call the VSPhereAPI with above error id. Where as, the older version of client application is still successfully using older version of OpenSSL binaries and working fine.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Virtual Disk.VMDK Shrinking option

Can someone please help me, so I've installed Ubuntu Linux using VMWare Fusion Pro on Mac and I increased the disk size to 2 TB now when I started the VM Ubuntu, it doesn't load because the disk size is too large, I'm trying to decrease the size it won't let me! Is there any way to decrease, or I got to start all over again? Don't want to lose my recently saved files on it!
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

ESXi version 5.5.0 (build 7618464) and Windows server 2019

I've this build of ESXi on a Blade Center S, it support as guest OS WS2016, i've tried to install WS 2019 and it seems to work well too. I still have to test VMware tools under the 2019 guest. Any suggestion?. (At the moment i cannot upgrade the ESXi...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

When Supply-Chain Attacks Meet CI/CD Infrastructures

Supply-chain attacks can be so destructive that they are often considered black-swan events. Often, the most upsetting aspect of the attack is that it manages to compromise what is normally deemed to be safe by definition — whether that’s a software component or an MSP (managed service provider). The result is that our understanding of perimeters, security boundaries, and/or best practices is often flipped upside down.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

API or Query to look at more than Name or Description for Inielligence Automation

I'm relatively new to my organization and workspace one for that matter but i've been doing endpoint managment for 20 years including last 5 with intune. We are a large environment with a ton of existing devices, sensor, intellingence report, automations, workflows etc. In this case, there is a process that is auto tagging devices that I just can't find. Most of the automations to do tagging have arbitrary names and the UEM Connector uses the tagid id in the action. I have the tag id, problem is in intelligence the only search parameter available is for the Name or Description of the automation.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

NVIDIA lic

I have sever Dell R740 with NVIDIA Tesla M10 GPU . if I will use it with VMS not VDI , what nividia licence I need ?. if I will use it with vsphere standard licence , what nividia licence I need ?. if I will use it with vsphere...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Autostart of VMs after total cluster outage

We have a three node cluster managed by a single vCenter appliance running within that cluster. I am trying to account for a situation where we have a total power loss causing all three nodes to go off at the same time. In this situation, the hosts themselves will restore their last known power state without issue, but I need to find a way to autostart VMs.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

3.0 install hangs

I received a notice in the 2.5.2 console that there was a major version upgrade available. I followed the instructions in the SHD guide and downloaded and deployed the OVA. It hangs at the appliance initialization script. I can ping the VM, but other than that there is no sign of life.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Error "Review reported message in PSOD screen to identify NMI error....."

An unread host kernel core dump has been found. Size of scratch partition 5fc3fe38-d73512c4-ea3f-000af7c9528b is too small. Recommended scratch partition size is 6032 MiB. VMTN has an area for ESXi, expect a moderator to move your thread to that area. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPUTERS

