US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) - U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to...

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
RUMOR: Bulls’ early strategy for 2022 trade deadline, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are getting torn apart by COVID-19 right now with a full-blown outbreak, but nonetheless, it’s been an impressive start. The team is currently 17-10 which is third in the East and is proving to be a legitimate contender early on. However, despite essentially changing their entire...
‘A lot of moving parts’: Chicago Bulls are starting to get players back from their COVID-19 outbreak, but uncertainty lingers around increased NBA cases

The Chicago Bulls have a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, but they still are a long way off of recovering from the outbreak that forced a weeklong schedule stoppage. The NBA postponed two games this week — at home against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and on the road against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday — after a 10th Bulls player entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety ...
Kyrie Irving Already In NBA’s COVID Protocols, Omarion Twitter Attacks

Kyrie Irving had one job. However, the Brooklyn Nets star, after beginning the steps to make his return to an NBA court, as already in the league’s COVID protocols. Kyrie Irving has entered the league’s Covid protocols, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021 ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke […]
College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
Stanford Study Breaks Down Impact of ACL Injuries on NBA Players

When NBA athletes hear that dreaded ACL pop in their knee, they know it's a long road to recovery. A group of Stanford researchers studied 50 different metrics for every NBA player for every season since 1980 to see if ACL-injured athletes are affected by the injury in their style of play and drive tendencies when they return to the game.
