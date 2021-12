LAKELAND, Fla. - A bicyclist passed away following a crash in Lakeland, and investigators are searching for the driver behind the wheel who fled. The crash occurred around 6:13 p.m. Sunday on 1st Street NW near Stroud Road in the Kathleen area of Lakeland, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said 36-year-old Antonio Adam Smiley was dressed in dark clothing, had no helmet on and his bicycle was not equipped with lights at the time of the collision.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO