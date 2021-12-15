Open practice: NU head coach John Cook in his 10th Final Four

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson Hopes To Become Second Defensive Heisman Winner

The four 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is on the list. Hutchinson is in pretty rare company considering he is only the 14th defensive player to make the top five of the Heisman voting in the last 50 years. There has only ever been one defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, and it just so happens he was a Wolverine as well. Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and for now, he is the only defensive player to win, but Hutchinson hopes to change all that.
MICHIGAN STATE
expressnews.com

Southside QB Richard Torres signs with Nebraska

Nebraska hosted Iowa when Southside’s Richard Torres visited Memorial Stadium for the first time last month. Torres, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound quarterback, loved the atmosphere and couldn’t wait to be a part of it. Torres took the first step in making that happen Wednesday when he signed a national...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Samuel Mbake: Georgia WR announces college commitment

Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Republican

 Local football phenom makes it official, signs with Wisconsin

JOHNSTON CITY -- Johnston City's Austin Brown made it official Wednesday afternoon, signing a national letter of intent to play football for the University of Wisconsin next fall. About two dozen family, friends and teammates were there for the signing. Brown, whose college offers included Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Boston...
WISCONSIN STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Identifies ‘Future Head Coach’ On His Staff

When you have a program as successful as Clemson under Dabo Swinney, you always run the risk of losing assistant coaches to head coaching jobs elsewhere. This month, both of Swinney’s longtime coordinators moved on for opportunities to run their own program. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is the new head coach at Virginia, while defensive coordinator Brent Venables took over the reins at Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Urban Meyer got fired in the NFL the same way he won in college football: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Urban Meyer’s NFL demise may have begun 20 years ago in Columbia, Missouri. As a 37-year-old head coach at Bowling Green in 2001, with a travel roster of just 50 players because so many others didn’t stick around for his new era, Meyer won his first game as the Falcons went on the road and beat Missouri 20-13. It was the kind of upset, and kind of season, of which belief is born. Bowling Green went from 2-9 the year before Meyer to 8-3 with Meyer. A first-time head coach was inoculated with the certainty of his ways. Meyer repeated that pattern three more times.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Saban won’t save Urban Meyer’s career

Over his Alabama football tenure, Nick Saban has made plenty of careers. He’s also saved other careers. Lane Kiffin went from being disgracefully fired to being a head coach in the SEC. Steve Sarkisian was given a second chance despite suffering from alcoholism, and he is now the head coach of one of the biggest programs in the country.
ALABAMA STATE

