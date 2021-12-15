John Phair

Waste-to-Energy Project Developer at Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction, Inc. (Symbiont) John Dinneen joins Symbiont, a full-service engineering and construction firm, as a Waste-to-Energy Project Developer. With 7 years of technical director experience in waste treatment, he will drive growth for Symbiont’s EPC waste-to-energy solutions. John is passionate about natural resource protection and the waste-to-energy field. For more than 40 years, Symbiont has successfully applied innovative design principles and specialized engineering technologies to client projects.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO