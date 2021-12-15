ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will set up a third-party committee to look into the ensuing construction order data scandal and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China securities regulator says making progress on U.S. audit issues

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator on Friday said it was in talks with U.S. authorities regarding cooperation over the audit of U.S.-listed Chinese firms and is making some progress. China is ready to communicate with the U.S. side on the issue at any time, the China Securities...
CHINA
kdal610.com

Czech centre-right government takes office amid price rises, COVID wave

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s new centre-right government took office on Friday facing soaring inflation and energy costs, record budget deficits and the dragging COVID-19 pandemic. The 57-year-old former university professor leads a coalition of five parties spanning the political spectrum from his fiscally conservative...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
kdal610.com

China govt land sales down for fifth month amid cash crunch

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales fell for a fifth straight month in November as a liquidity crunch engulfed the country’s most indebted developers amid persistent market headwinds. In November, the value of land sales nationwide sank 9.90% from a year earlier, although...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

China securities regulator says to broaden Shanghai-London Stock Connect

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator on Friday said it would expand the Shanghai-London Stock Connect scheme to include companies traded on the Shenzhen stock exchange and capital markets in Germany and Switzerland. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)
ECONOMY
Reuters

Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - A Japanese former politician who campaigned to bring billions of dollars of investment from some of Japan’s top companies to Myanmar has urged Japan to endorse its military regime, saying the nation's coup leader has "grown fantastically as a human being," while praising his "democratisation efforts."
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Japan to speed up booster shots amid fear of omicron spread

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday his government is accelerating COVID-19 booster shots and securing oral medicines after speaking with Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Burla. Japan has confirmed a handful of omicron variant cases, while revealing a cluster of infections of about 100 U.S. troops...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Reuters#Land#Asahi
kdal610.com

Ex-Wall St banker missing in China amid financial misconduct probe – Caixin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The founder of a private equity fund in China, a former Wall Street banker, has gone missing after Chinese authorities started an investigation into alleged financial misconduct at his firm, financial magazine Caixin reported on Thursday. Wang Chaoyong, the founding chairman and chief executive of Chinaequity...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

Japan s exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher. Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%.“The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month. We think that...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Shore News Network

Japan overstated some construction order data for years, PM says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s prime minister said on Wednesday that the government had overstated the value of some construction orders received from builders for years, in a blow to the credibility of official statistics widely used by investors and economists. Officials and analysts said the builders involved were...
WORLD
kdal610.com

Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Toshiba draws up plan to prevent pressure tactics

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba said on Thursday it had drawn up a plan to prevent pressure tactics after an investigation concluded that the government had colluded with Japan’s trade ministry to block investors from gaining influence at a shareholders’ meeting. The plan includes a pledge for Toshiba...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India outlines $10 bln plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal...
INDIA
kdal610.com

China adds new incentives for banks to lend to small businesses

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will step up support for small businesses, unveiling new financial incentives for local banks to lend to those companies, according to a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday. Since early last year, Chinese authorities have introduced a raft of measures to support small...
SMALL BUSINESS
kdal610.com

China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze

(Reuters) – As they scour the globe for the lithium, nickel and cobalt resources needed to keep China on top in the electric vehicle (EV) stakes, Chinese battery and EV makers are fretting about supply of another mineral closer to home – graphite. Graphite, in both natural and...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy