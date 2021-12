There are a few SUVs that died in 2021 and are never coming back. Well, they might come back; you never know with automakers these days. After all, we just had a Ford Bronco and Jeep Grand Wagoneer revival the last few years. Some of the biggest brand names in the industry killed SUVs this year, like Ford and Toyota. These SUVs are gone for 2022 at the very least, but we’re not saying goodbye, “see you later” (maybe).

