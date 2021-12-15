ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard lands new gig

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to his agent, former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Hurricanes to face Red Wings amid roster juggling

The Carolina Hurricanes are in an uncomfortable position with a game postponed at Minnesota on Tuesday because of COVID protocols to end what was supposed to be a five-game road trip. They have returned home to begin a stretch of three scheduled games across four days. That starts against the...
NHL
FanSided

3 players that need to step-up for the Detroit Red Wings right now

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
NHL
canescountry.com

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC. Well, the Carolina Hurricanes are playing hockey Thursday night, I guess. The COVID-depleted Canes had Tuesday night’s game in Minnesota postponed due to an outbreak on the team, but it looks like Carolina will hit the ice shorthanded against the Red Wings Thursday with six players in protocol.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Star Hockey#Player Development
FanSided

The Detroit Red Wings once again have a franchise goaltender

When Steve Yzerman traded for goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic, I’d be lying if I said I thought he hit a home run. I didn’t know too much about the 25-year old only that split time in Carolina with a former Detroit Red Wings netminder Petr Mrazek. The first time...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Why Wednesday Is Noteworthy Date For Potential David Krejci Return

It’s not wholly clear if David Krejci intends to return to the NHL, specifically the Boston Bruins, at some point this season or beyond. Krejci is back in his native Czech Republic carving things up, while the Bruins cycle through a few different options at center to fill the vacancy up the middle he left behind. While the door has not technically been closed on Krejci returning — he didn’t file retirement papers with the NHL — there’s also not a firm commitment he’s coming back.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin stunning piece of history achieved against Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals are having another solid season, led by future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin. On Wednesday night, Ovechkin made some NHL history. Less than four minutes into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin found the back of the net for another power play goal. This was Ovi’s 274th career power play goal of his illustrious career.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy