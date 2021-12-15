Former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard lands new gig
According to his agent, former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has...detroitsportsnation.com
According to his agent, former Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard has...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0