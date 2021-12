The original hardtails with rigid seat posts were arguably less fun to ride than contemporary party bikes, but those simpler steeds had far less to fiddle with at the top of the trail. If your fork had a lockout you flipped it open and pedaled into the ether. Today some bikes have front and rear shock lockouts to click when you drop the seat post, and even funky geometry-adjusting levers. There are a few bikes that almost need a checklist to make sure they’re ready to descend. A friend of mine who started mountain biking this summer asked when it’s best to use the lockout, and we thought it would be helpful to share some answers.

