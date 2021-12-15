Detroit Lions catch nice break for Week 15 matchup vs. Cardinals

With just four weeks left to play in the season, you'd think that the NFL playoff picture would be clearing up at this point, but instead, it's somehow gotten more confusing. Heading into Week 15, all 14 playoff berths are still up for grabs, which marks just the third time since 1978 that we haven't seen a single team clinch a playoff berth through 14 weeks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO