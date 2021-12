Cygames announced that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will launch on PC-via Steam alongside the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version in 2022. With the announcement, the developer released new gameplay showing more of the characters and environments that players will be able to explore. Further, we get a look at the battle system and some of the abilities. The battles system includes party members Katalina, Io, and Rosetta. The battle system will also feature co-op features as shown, and you can also check out the party and equipment systems.

