Air Force football signing day | Cade Palmer signs with the Falcons, joining brother Cole

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
The Gazette
 1 day ago
The Classical Academy will have to find a way to fill Cade Palmer’s role as he moves on to Air Force, but coach Justin Rich knows there will be no filling his No. 2 jerseys.

Those are on the way to the trash.

“I’ve got to replace all three of his jerseys,” Rich said Wednesday following a ceremony in which Palmer signed with the Falcons, joining his brother, Cole, a freshman outside linebacker. “We gave them to him brand new as a sophomore, and now all three look like they’ve taken shrapnel to the shoulder pads because he’s run for 4,000 yards in them.”

Palmer ran for 4,018 yards on 430 carries in his high school career, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and scoring 56 touchdowns.

Air Force sees him as a fullback, playing the same kind of workhorse position Brad Roberts manned this year as he rushed for 1,279 yards – 10th most in the nation.

“They get the ball all the time,” Palmer said of the Air Force fullbacks. “It’s just a physical, tough position. I’m excited about it.

“I think it’s perfect.”

His parents think the fit is perfect.

For Cole, who is one of seven freshmen traveling for the First Responders Bowl later this month, the recruiting process was a whirlwind. He had committed to UNLV early on, but the Rebels ghosted him following a coaching change. Air Force first made contact on a Friday, and the next Wednesday he signed. Then came a rough year at the prep school because of COVID-19. He was often isolated and though he could literally see his home from the academy while marching he went from July to November without seeing his parents.

Cade, two years younger, had the advantage of watching all of this and will now enter his own path – also by way of the prep school – with an understanding of the challenges to follow.

He’s taken more difficult classes this year at TCA and has put an added emphasis in the weight room to put himself in a better position to succeed.

“Pinch me. I cannot believe it,” Bethany Palmer, the mother of Cole and Cade, said. “If you would have told me five years ago first of all that my kids would be going to the Air Force Academy, and secondly be playing D1 ball at the Air Force Academy, I would have called you crazy. I’m just over the moon so excited, and I’m so proud of them. And they should be proud of themselves, they’ve worked hard. Proud mom moment today, that’s for sure.”

Rich said Cade’s quick acceleration and ability to break tackles made him a threat to score on any play (he had a run of at least 40 yards in seven of 10 games last year) and that will translate in Air Force’s offense.

But what’s more, he feels Air Force clearly laid out its plan for him and has values in its program that Rich has tried to instill with the Titans – passion, brotherhood and grit.

And though he was rough on jerseys, Rich clearly enjoyed having Cade in his program.

“I think the best thing is just how genuine he is,” Rich said. “When he smiles his entire face lights up. We saw that as a sophomore because he was just so humble and so thankful to play, so we thought well maybe it’s a sophomore thing. It’s not. He’s humble, he works hard, he loves his teammates and his teammates love him and he’s never changed as far as getting a big head or expectations or anything like that. He’s a great kid.”

