Nintendo has created some of the most beloved universes of all time, with most video game fans having at least one Nintendo game that’s close to their heart. It’s no surprise that there’s tons of Nintendo merchandise out there to tie into all of their different video game series, from the amiibo which provide unique in-game bonuses, through to plushies that let you hug your favourite characters when times are hard. With the holiday season on the horizon, these would make wonderful gifts for Nintendo Switch players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO