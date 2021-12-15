Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

How did one company not only survive, but thrive, after its insider trading scandal?. Recruit Holdings, an advertising media, staffing, and business support conglomerate was founded in Japan in 1960 by Hiromasa Ezoe. The company was built on the principle that the company should add value to society. But in 1988, Recruit hit rough waters when Ezoe sold 2.8 million shares in a subsidiary before it went public to 76 Japanese leaders in politics, business, and media. The “Recruit Scandal,” as it was called, resulted in the resignation of Japan’s prime minister and his entire cabinet.

