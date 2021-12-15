Info – Pork Burger Dinner at EH Friday Night

Each burger is incredibly tender and juicy, with rich, deep flavor. The meat alone is worth a trip to Rainbow Lodge, but the toppings really take things to the next level. Hansen says that these are inspired by the seasons, such as ripe heirloom tomatoes in summer or green chiles when it’s harvest-time in New Mexico. There are customer favorites, too, that make repeat appearances, such as Pimento Cheese, Mushroom Fondue, Red and Green New Mexico Chile + Cheddar and the “’merican” made with bacon and American cheese.
