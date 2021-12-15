Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

Japan s exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher. Iron and steel exports jumped 88%, while exports of vehicles and other transport equipment rose 20%. Shipments of computer chips also revived, rising more than 20%.“The jump in exports in November suggests that most supply chain constraints in the automobile sector had already eased last month. We think that...

