Japan to set up committee to look into construction data scandal

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s government will set up a third-party committee to look into the ensuing construction order data scandal and report on the findings within a month, Land Minister Tetsuo...

Fumio Kishida
