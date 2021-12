Patrick Topping looks to Reinier Zonneveld, Rebūke, and Deborah De Luca to bring forth unique takes on tracks from his Planet Session EP. If there’s one techno artist who has been on absolute fire lately, it’s Patrick Topping. Not only has this UK-based artist wowed crowds around the world with his immense performances, but he’s also continued to deliver some of the best tunes in the dance music scene as well. This year has only seen him grow his discography even further with tunes like “Disco Hits” with Hayley Topping and a remix of The Streets’ “Who’s Got The Bag,” but his biggest release of the year was the remarkable Planet Session EP.

