ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Dear Santa

By Volunteers make life good countywide
marysvilleonline.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoverboards, phones, dolls and games are among items on local second-graders’ wish lists to...

www.marysvilleonline.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
Dallas News

Dear Santa, it’s a Christmas miracle that any of us made it this far

It’s been 50 years since my last letter. I’m not sure you’ll remember me. Or maybe being Santa, you remember all of us perfectly. I’d like to think so. Anyway, I’ve felt the need to write to you for some time, but I always stopped myself. It just felt silly, given my age and the fact that I’m half-Jewish or, as we like to say, “Jewish-ish.”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reindeer#Hoverboards
Daily Californian

Dear in-person classes

I remember the day we first met. It was early morning, and I was tired from staying awake the entire night before, lying awake wondering how the day would go. But when we met officially, it was like you never left. Very quickly, things fell into place, classes after classes, iced coffee breaks in between and late-night study sessions in the library after a long day. The first month was great; you introduced me to so many new people, and I made fond memories, pushing aside the looming reality that I had to wake up far too early to see you. However, as time passed, our relationship grew sour.
BERKELEY, CA
outdoorchannelplus.com

'Dear Santa …' Find Out What Some Firearms News Writers Want for Christmas!

Vincent DeNiro, David M. Fortier, Paul Scarlata, Will Dabbs, and Rikk Rambo share which items they want most for Christmas this year. If the staff of Firearms News could ask Santa for anything this holiday season, what do you think they would ask for?. What does Editor-in-Chief Vincent DeNiro want...
LIFESTYLE
Kankakee Daily Journal

A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Dear Santa, send briefcase

On Thanksgiving, I went to my dad’s and stepmom’s house for dinner. Because of her love for Christmas, Tammy already had the house decorated for the December festivities. When throwing my purse in the laundry room, my eye caught a decoration with familiar handwriting. It was a paper stocking glued to green construction paper with the note: “Dear Santa, Please bring a briefcase. Love Taylor L.”
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
dailyrecordnews.com

Dear Santa: Ellensburg second-graders send letters to St. Nick

Letters from Bobbi Johnson’s second-grade class at Lincoln Elementary School. Dear Santa, I am 7 yirs old. My bruthr wants a robot dinosr. I want a robt big foot remot contrl and a strfish remot contl. How do you get eveywhere?. Your friend, David. Dear Santa, I like to...
ELLENSBURG, WA
dailyrecordnews.com

Dear Santa: Second grade students write their requests

Over the next few weeks the Daily Record will be publishing letters to Santa for second-grade students in the Ellensburg School District. The following are from Andrea Jensvold’s classroom at Lincoln Elementary School. Dear Santa,. I am 7. I like prse for mom. I want popit. Gracias Santa. Your friend,
ELLENSBURG, WA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dear Santa: Letters mention gifts for mom and more

With Jack Frost nipping at noses and the jingle of sleigh bells filling the air, the Standard Journal once again is hoping to inject a little holiday spirit into the season with its annual letters to Santa Claus. Children from across Polk County have spent hours (or maybe just a...
POLK COUNTY, GA
thewashingtondailynews.com

DEAR SANTA: Beaufort County kids share Christmas wishes in letters

Students from Beaufort County schools shared some of their dearest wishes with Santa Claus this month. After a stopover at the offices of the Washington Daily News, the letters were packaged with care and sent to the North Pole. To view letters to Santa from kids throughout the county, click on the links below.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
kadn.com

"Dear Santa..." See How One Dog At The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center Only Has One Wish This Christmas

Lynn Borque with the Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center stopped by News15 to share how one pup, Fiona, has only one thing on her Christmas List this year. I've been a really good girl this year. All I want for Christmas is a family to call my own, preferably with no cats. My friends at the shelter say I am well behaved, polite, super sweet and very affectionate. I walk great on a leash and would enjoy leisurely walks in the park or neighborhood. I know sit, paw, down and roll over. I love treats, squeaky toys and I'm house trained.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Corbin Times Tribune

THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Dear 270...

In 2017 I planted my feet on your soil and I’ve been here ever since. I’m hard on you sometimes. Having been a mountain girl all my life it’s taken time and tears to adjust to this flat farm land, but I’ve taken root like soy in the summer and I’m staying.
SOCIETY
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Dear Frankie

Whenever there is a storm my mom immediately dresses me in my ThunderShirt and lets me go into her big closet. However, whenever she burns something on the stove and the smoke alarms go off, she forgets all about me. At the first beep, she starts swinging a dish towel, cursing and opening the windows and doors.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy