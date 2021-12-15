Dear Santa

I remember the day we first met. It was early morning, and I was tired from staying awake the entire night before, lying awake wondering how the day would go. But when we met officially, it was like you never left. Very quickly, things fell into place, classes after classes, iced coffee breaks in between and late-night study sessions in the library after a long day. The first month was great; you introduced me to so many new people, and I made fond memories, pushing aside the looming reality that I had to wake up far too early to see you. However, as time passed, our relationship grew sour.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO