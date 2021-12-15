ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Saudi Arabia Investing in Coffee Production with ‘Coffee City’

By Daily Coffee News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has signed a 15-year agreement with an agricultural society to promote coffee production and create a model farm. The discovery of coffee as a drink on lands that form modern-day Saudi Arabia predates the discovery of petroleum and the establishment...

