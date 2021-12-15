Broncos, Vic Fangio on alert as COVID-19 cases spike across NFL

ENGLEWOOD — Vic Fangio fears few things as the Broncos' head coach.

He's not one to let his emotions get the best of him whether that's during a game or in his preparation. But one thing that does keep him up at night is the possibility his team is the next to be hit by a COVID-19 outbreak.

"You’re relieved but I’m ready for one of those guys to walk in my office with the bad news," Fangio said Wednesday. "Yeah, I’m relieved, but nervous."

Fangio, the Broncos and the entire NFL's COVID radars are up this week as 96 players around the league have been placed on the COVID-19 list since Monday, with 94 of those being positive cases. The Broncos currently have four players on the list — outside linebacker Malik Reed, running back Mike Boone, safety P.J. Locke and practice squad wide receiver Seth Williams. All of those came before last Sunday's game.

The Broncos, though, are not one of the seven teams that have entered intensive protocols this week. Still, Denver has started to take extra precaution by spreading meetings out and wearing masks indoors. And if the Broncos have to change their COVID protocols — which league officials are considering for all teams as cases spike — the Broncos are ready to do whatever is necessary.

"Last year, I was at the center of all the COVID stuff here," Fangio said. "I told (GM) George (Paton), ‘I’m out of it.’ I’m like a player. When they tell me what we’re doing, that’s what we’re doing. I don’t even think about it. I’m not exaggerating. Whatever they say we’ve got to do, we’ve got to do.”

As for the players, they understand the rules may soon be changing.

NFLPA representative and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus said Wednesday he hasn't "had a union call in two and a half months about any of this (COVID) stuff" but knows new protocols could be coming soon. McManus also said he doesn't believe many players have gotten the COVID-19 booster shot, which is now required by all Tier 1 and 2 employees for every team — one of the league's new rule announced Tuesday. When asked if he believes players should get the booster, McManus said he's not a health professional, but did recommend players get an antibody test which would help their decision on whether or not they should get the shot.

"I think there's a reason that people are testing positive," McManus said. "I don't know exactly why but in order to play the games we have to have most of the players available to play and currently a lot of teams are struggling with that."

What the league will do going forward is unknown, but for the Broncos, they know they have to do everything they can to avoid a team outbreak. Because as they learned last season and as teams are learning this season, it could make or break your season.

“The reason teams have their records and are in contention are because of their rosters," Fangio said. "If those rosters take a hit, especially with key players, it will have an effect. There’s no doubt about it.”

Bridgewater denies future contract report

Teddy Bridgewater will be a free agent following this season and few to none know where the Broncos quarterback will be next season, including Denver.

According to a report by KOA's Benjamin Allbright, Bridgewater and his camp will be seeking a multi-year contract in the range of $25 million per year. Bridgewater said Wednesday that report is false and that he is unsure of what his future holds.

“Until it comes from me, it’s not true," Bridgewater said. "That’s what happens during this time of year. You see numbers come out. You try to put a value on a guy so that if things don’t work out with the team that he’s playing on, it’s, ‘Oh, he wanted too much money.’ I’ll tell you right now — I haven’t mentioned anything about a deal. My primary focus is trying to help this team win football games and trying to get into the playoffs. The rest will take care of itself.

"My job is to play football. All that other stuff, that’s for my agent and my advisors. I’m here to help this team be a better football team every day."

Injury report

The Broncos had seven players not practice Wednesday: DE Dre'Mont Jones (foot), ILB Kenny Young (concussion), RT Bobby Massie (hip), S Kareem Jackson (back), S Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and OLB Stephen Weatherly (illness).