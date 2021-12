NASCAR's new Next Gen cars, set to make their regular-season debut in next year's Daytona 500, will be on display Jan. 11 at Daytona International Speedway for anyone who wants an early look. The Speedway announced this week the track will be open to fans on the first day of a two-day test session next month (Jan. 11-12). Fans are allowed in for free any time between noon and 8 p.m., with both frontstretch seating and the Fanzone open. Parking...

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO