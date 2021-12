USDA initiative would help farmers create new revenue streams. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says USDA wants to help farmers become more profitable through climate-smart commodities. Vilsack says their Climate Smart Agriculture and Forestry Partnership Initiative is being designed so that many producers can embrace climate-smart practices to collect data on things like carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas emissions to create what Vilsack calls a climate-smart commodity that consumers will want to buy. “If we can create a standard that’s data-based, the food industry needs to recognize the higher value-added proposition of that and farmers need to be able to gain a portion of that higher value.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO