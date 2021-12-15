Coming of age: Is UK build-to-rent at an allocation tipping point?

Starlight Investments (Starlight) and BentallGreenOak (BGO) announced their third joint investment deal in Canada. The partnership’s most recent deals include an apartment complex located in Burlington, Ontario, featuring two, eight-story buildings totaling 224 units, and a newly constructed 113-suite luxury residential property located in Victoria, British Columbia, both to be majority-owned by BentallGreenOak’s core, open-ended real estate strategy and asset managed by Starlight. Prior to that, BGO acquired on behalf of the strategy a majority stake in a two-tower, 344-unit, located in Kitchener, Ontario. The partnership brings two of Canada’s most experienced real estate investment and asset managers together to open new avenues for co-investment in newly constructed, core multi-family properties, drawing on the firms’ respective strengths in investments, development, asset management and.

