The entry of Republican Commissioner Trish DeBerry into the Bexar County Judge race came as shock to many local political pundits. Not many expected DeBerry, who has a background in journalism and public relations, to enter the race. She has only been in office a year and the county has not had a Republican county judge in more than two decades. The county also lights up blue following most local, state and federal elections.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO