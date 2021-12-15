ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Christmas and New Year holidays will not delay trash pickup

Coastal View
 2 days ago

With Christmas and New Year’s days falling on Saturdays this holiday season, in the weeks before and after the holidays, trash, recyclables and green waste collection by E....

www.coastalview.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

Why Couples Should Put a Christmas Tree in the Bedroom

More couples are putting them in their bedrooms to perk up their love lives…..Christmas trees that is. A gardening expert says the color and smell of a real tree is the ultimate turn on. It also gives couples a warm glow of nostalgia. The tree is also said to give a feeling of shelter and security, which is why the bigger the tree the more of a turn on it can be. A report says that once couples have a tree, they tend to have one every year. Some all year round.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lifehacker

How to Decorate a Room With Christmas Greenery Without a Whole Tree

Thanksgiving is over, which means the inflatable lawn turkeys will soon be replaced by inflatable lawn candy canes and holiday lights. And for those who celebrate and decorate for Christmas, it’s time to decide whether to chop a real, live outside tree and bring it into their home for a few weeks, or dust off the artificial tree in the basement and light some pine-scented candles.
HOME & GARDEN
Weirton Daily Times

Christmas tradition resumes

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the William Penn Association on Dec. 4 resumed its annual Christmas Breakfast with Santa tradition at Zalenski’s Family Restaurant in Wintersville. Children attending received games and toys, and dozens of door prizes were awarded. The William Penn Association is a Hungarian Fraternal Benefit Society founded more than 130 years ago, providing life insurance and annuities to its members while supporting local community activities. Participants at the free breakfast donated food and supplies to the Jefferson County Humane Society. Being of Hungarian descent is not a requirement to join the society. For information, call (800) 848-7366. With Santa Claus are, front, from left, Joseph Maccariella and Giada Maccariella and, back, Joyce Nicholson, national director of the William Penn Association.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Waste Collection#Yard Waste#Green Waste#E J Harrison Sons#Ejharrison Com
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Christmas holiday

The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, in observance of the Christmas holiday. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule for the week of Dec. 20 – Dec. 24.
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Enjoying the Christmas season

OHIO VALLEY — With the holiday season comes holiday events, from Christmas lights to cookies with Santa, there is plenty to do this weekend in Mason, Meigs and Gallia counties. Christmas with Santa and the Grinch. The Field of Hope Community Campus is hosting an evening of Christmas activities...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
b969fm.com

FYI: You Can Recycle Old, Broken Christmas Lights at Home Depot

You can’t just throw them out, as if you have older strings of lights that contain Compact Fluorescent Lightbulbs, or CFLs, you have to be very careful, as they may release mercury into the environment if they are broken. Yahoo says if you have old working lights you could consider...
ENVIRONMENT
greenville.tx.us

Upcoming Holidays-Trash and Recycling

Waste Connections observes Christmas Day and New Years Day as official holidays. Trash will not be collected on Holidays (both holidays fall on Saturday) and recycling routes will not be affected this year. Remember to always have your cans at the curb by 7 AM the day of your service. Waste Connections will be picking up Christmas trees for 3 weeks following Christmas in addition to the bulk trash pick-up.
GREENVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
northeastnews.net

City expands holiday trash service

The last call for curbside leaf and brush collection for 2021 runs through Friday, Dec. 10, for KCMO residents who live in the Central Region. Since the Christmas and New Year’s holiday’s fall on Saturdays this year, there are no scheduled delays in trash, recycling and bulky pickup services. This means that while City administrative offices are closed on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, trucks will roll through your neighborhoods as usual.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bakersfield Californian

City announces holiday trash pickup, tree disposal policies

During the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, the city of Bakersfield plans to conduct its residential trash and recycling collection services as normal. The pickup schedules will not be changed due to the holidays, and all trucks will run normally Monday through Friday without interruption, according to a city news release issued Monday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NorthEast Times

Help for the holidays

The 73rd annual Eleanor Smylie Community Fund drive will be helping people this holiday season, as Hanukkah has already passed and Christmas is nearing. For more than seven decades, Times readers have contributed to the fund, helping their neighbors provide holiday dinners and gifts for their children. The fund is named in memory of the Times’ late chairwoman and matriarch of the family that owned the newspaper for 65 years.
CHARITIES
Megan Moves

What to Do With Family Around the Holidays

Christmas at Universal Studios OrlandoMegan Moves/YouTube. Well everyone, we are only a couple weeks away from Christmas! And with the holidays come lots of festive activities to take advantage of! But during a time when the family is all together, whether it's your extended or immediate family, it can be nice to have an idea of things to do! So I will be sharing with you 10 Things to do with family around the holidays.
clintontownship.com

Holiday Trash Schedule

Christmas: There will be no change to the collection schedule for the week of Christmas. All collections will take place Monday-Friday. New Year’s Day: There will be no change to the collection schedule the week of New Year’s Day. All collections will take place Monday-Friday. For questions or...
POLITICS
WTOP

Tips to keep your Christmas tree safe from catching fire this holiday season

Many people have Christmas trees set up in their living room for the holidays. Just make sure they’re a festive centerpiece and not a fire hazard. “Keeping your tree well watered is the real key to keeping it safe,” fire research scientist Isaac Leventon, an adjunct lecturer at the University of Maryland’s Department of Fire Protection Engineering, said.
maplelakemessenger.com

It’s the Holiday Season

I have been struggling to get into the holiday season this year. The tree is up but ornaments seem to be very slow going. Presents are bought but only a few wrapped and don’t even get me going on outdoor Christmas lights. Everything seems to take a mountain of effort. I’ve tried to remedy the situation with hours of Christmas.
FESTIVAL
wxxv25.com

Christmas in the Point Toy Giveaway

A group of local organizations are coming together Saturday to make sure no kid goes without this Christmas. Among those organizations is Extend a Hand, Help a Friend. CEO Jeffrey Hulum III is here to tell us about the toy giveaway in Gaston Point.
CHARITIES
Turnto10.com

Trash, recycling delays persist in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick residents can expect trash delays through this week, Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday. He told residents that eight sanitation trucks are out of order. To resolve this, workers are working late into the night and on weekends as others have been out sick, some with COVID-19.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy