Christmas and New Year holidays will not delay trash pickup

More couples are putting them in their bedrooms to perk up their love lives…..Christmas trees that is. A gardening expert says the color and smell of a real tree is the ultimate turn on. It also gives couples a warm glow of nostalgia. The tree is also said to give a feeling of shelter and security, which is why the bigger the tree the more of a turn on it can be. A report says that once couples have a tree, they tend to have one every year. Some all year round.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO