According to a report from Fightful, a fan was ejected from last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings after he posed as an extra and was able to make his way to the backstage area. A member of UBS Arena’s security (not AEW’s security) let the fan into the backstage area after he pretended to be an “extra” and the arena security guard fell for it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO