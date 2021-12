BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There may not be snow this year, but at least there will be presents under the tree. “People are just in a different place right now, where they are unable to, you know, we have families that have never ever comes to us this year and last year. They had to because of COVID, losing jobs and the economy the way it is. Prices of things just going up, they’re just not able to do it anymore,” explains Captain Julie Tekautz.

