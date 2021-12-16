Homestead Air Reserve Base Given All-Clear After ‘Damaged Ordnance Was Repaired’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The all-clear has been given after the Homestead Air Reserve Base had to be evacuated Wednesday night.

People were stuck in traffic for hours as they tried to navigate the road closures.

“I was told not even residents were allowed in,” one driver told us, as she sat just a block away from her neighborhood.

“We were actually going to the base, but we can’t get on the base right now. They haven’t confirmed exactly what’s going on,” said Tangie Sands-Miller, who had been in the same spot for an hour.

A source briefed on the incident told CBS4’s Jim DeFede an explosive device became loose and “rolled” into an area where it should not be.

The device did not explode, but fearing it could, parts of the base were evacuated as the airman on the base tried contain it and secure it.

Around 10:00 p.m. the base gave the all-clear.

The base tweeted:

“Out of an abundance of caution, Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated personnel from base due to an incident involving a damaged ordinance. Base emergency personnel coordinated with local law enforcement to clear the areas surrounding the base.

“Once the damaged ordinance was repaired, the all-clear was given. No one was injured in the incident.

“We will be providing additional information as it becomes available. The safety of HARB personnel and the local community is our top priority.”

Miami-Dade Police Department helped with traffic control in the areas of SW 137 Ave to Waterstone Blvd. from SW 288 St. to 312 St.