The Kougars started off their conference play 1-0 with a road win at Andrean. Solid defense in the 4th quarter sealed the victory by holding the 59ers scoreless. LaLonde led the Kougs in scoring with 15 points. Anderson and Kistler were close behind with 13 points. Deardorff was a monster on the boards and chipped in with 9 points of his own. Ehrhardt and Ruther rounded out scoring for the Kats with 3 and 5 points, respectively. KV has a quick turnaround as they return to action on Tuesday as the host the Boone Grove Wolves.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO