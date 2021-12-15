ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Spirit vs. Firebirds, 7:00 p.m.

saginawspirit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlint, MI – The Saginaw Spirit (11-11-1-0) and Flint Firebirds (12-10-0-1) meet for their sixth of 12 matchups this season in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Rivalry Series. The Spirit leads the series three games to two. Puck drop for tonight’s game is set for 7:00 p.m. at The Dort Financial...

saginawspirit.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeywilderness.com

Gamethread: Wild vs. Sabres (7:00 p.m.)

With the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday postponed, we haven’t seen our beloved Minnesota Wild in action in quite a while. Technically, they have lost their last two, after winning eight straight, but it feels so long ago that streaks feel void. Anyway, they’re playing the Buffalo...
NHL
saginawspirit.com

Recap: Spirit comeback effort falls short to Spitfires

Saginaw, MI – The Saginaw Spirit learned earlier today that Friday’s game in Saginaw would be their last before the 10-day Holiday Break due to COVID-19 protocols effecting the Flint Firebirds. The Spirit welcomed the Windsor Spitfires to The Dow Event Center, for the third of eight meetings on the season. Saginaw had won the previous two meetings by a 6-5 score. Despite a valiant effort, the Spirit would fall by a 7-5 score, this evening.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

HGD 22: Heat, Eagles do battle at Stockton Arena (8:00 p.m. MT)

The Stockton Heat have never been hotter, and they’ll look to build upon their already impressive 16–2–3 record on Friday when they take on the Colorado Eagles at 8:00 p.m. MT. Stockton’s top line of Matthew Phillips, Glenn Gawdin, and Jakob Pelletier has been primarily responsible for...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Phillips
flamesnation.ca

HGD 23: Heat look to sweep weekend series with Eagles (7:00 p.m. ET)

It didn’t always look easy, but the Stockton Heat defeated the Colorado Eagles 3–2 in a shootout on Friday. Stockton fell behind 2–0 in the first period but managed to rally back with goals from Eetu Tuulola and Ilya Solovyov to send the game to overtime. Andy Welinski tallied in the extra frame to lift the Heat to victory.
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Buffalo Wild Wings#Saginaw Spirit#Flint Firebirds#Flint Mi#The Dow Event Center#Ohl
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Northern Illinois gets stuffed on laughable 4th down trick play

The Northern Illinois Huskies tried to get a bit too cute late in Friday’s Cure Bowl, and it cost them dearly. The Huskies and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers were locked in a shootout in the fourth quarter of Friday’s game, with Northern Illinois clinging to a 41-39 lead with about seven minutes to go. Facing 4th and 1, the Huskies understandably did not want to trust their defense at this stage, and decided to go for it from their own 34-yard line.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Denver

NHL Postpones Colorado Avalanche Games Through Holiday Break Due To COVID Outbreak

DENVER (CBS4) – Less than 24 hours after the Colorado Avalanche took to the ice with a depleted roster against the Nashville Predators, the NHL has shut the team down through December 26th. The Avs’ next four games have been officially postponed to later dates. That means games against Tampa Bay (Dec. 18 at home), Detroit (away, Dec. 20), Buffalo (away, Dec. 22), and Boston (away, Dec. 23) will be played at later dates. The @NHL has extended the period of game postponements for the @NHLFlames through Dec. 23. Additionally, @Avalanche and @FlaPanthers games also will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break on Dec. 26. https://t.co/uwKuHkEhJw pic.twitter.com/d8r558IcCa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 17, 2021 On Thursday, three Avalanche players – Andre Burakovsky, J.T. Compher, and Devon Toews – were put on the NHL’s COVID protocol list ahead of their game against Nashville. Minutes before the game, two more – Darcy Kuemper and Cale Makar – were added to the list. Avs defenseman Jack Johnson did not see action for the first 14 minutes of the game while he waited on the result of his test.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy