Aspire, Advance, Achieve Challenge

Whether you want to get lower or make carrying heavy load easier without sacrificing form, nailing down the hallmarks of the squat is key to getting the most out of your glute workouts. In fact, dedicating some time away from the squat rack and focusing on the basics can help...
An AMRAP workout format means "as many rounds (or reps) as possible" in a set time period. It's a great tool for building strength and stamina and testing your progress, according to a coach. AMRAPS can benefit most athletes, but stick to simple movements and prioritize good form. The term...
The winter months have always been a good time to set athletic goals, whether for an epic backpacking trip or a series of smaller hikes over the summer. It is also the perfect moment to get an honest assessment of your fitness level, especially after 21 months of pandemic-related inactivity. At Penrose & Associates Physical Therapy, owner Jennifer Penrose is offering just that, free fitness screenings to give people a snapshot of their current physical state.
As another year comes to a close many people will yet again set their sights on getting in better shape. With so many reasons to exercise and live a healthy lifestyle, why do so many people fall short of achieving their goals?. Two reasons may be that people are unaware...
The start of a new year isn’t the only time our health and fitness goals are important, but January does tend to wake up our motivation to get in shape. From an increase in both physical and virtual gym memberships to customers outfitting their own , the desire to put fitness first is definitely there. What’s not always there is the long-term commitment — or the tools — to stay on track for good.
One of the most common methods for people who want to build strength, the 5 x 5 program is easy to follow and targets your entire body. In this article, you will learn about the 5 x 5 program, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The...
How hard should you push yourself in the gym? Should you train until exhaustion, squeezing out every drop of performance your body has to give?. According to some trainers, coaches, instagurus, and athletes, the answer is absolutely. If you have read my articles before, you know anecdotal experience won’t satisfy my thirst for answers.
Muscle-building supplements include protein and creatine which help build muscle mass. Beta-alanine is another supplement that may boost endurance and stamina. Branched-chain amino acids and beta-hydroxy-beta-methylbutyrate may speed up recovery and build muscle. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. When it comes to gaining strength and muscle mass,...
Yoga can help you lose weight when paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise routine. Benefits of yoga include building strength, improving endurance, and cultivating mindfulness. If you are a beginner, try going to an in-person yoga class so the instructor can modify poses. Visit Insider's Health Reference library...
When was the last time you did isometric exercises? If never is your answer (although you've likely done them before without knowing it), then it's time for a change. Isometric exercises can be key to boosting your fitness as well as helping improve normal functioning and movement in everyday life.
Bored of your training program? Stuck at a plateau? Follow the FitnessRx Week of Workouts to shake up your routine, work your muscles in new ways, stimulate your mind and get some serious results!. MONDAY: LEGS. Lovely Legs With Ashley Kaltwasser. TUESDAY: SHOULDERS. Sexy Shoulders Workout With Jaime Baird. WEDNESDAY:...
With fitness being such a hot topic in today’s world, it’s no wonder that many individuals spend a significant amount of their time searching for the best workout routine and set of exercises to get themselves in shape. Yoga has traditionally been one of the world’s most popular fitness practices, and while that popularity remains to this day, many individuals pass over yoga when they are trying to lose weight or tone up their muscles. This is because yoga is typically thought of as a relaxing fitness practice and something to improve flexibility, not burn calories.
Lower back pain is a very common complaint; thirty-one million Americans suffer from it. Pain ranges from a dull ache to shooting pains through the lower extremities. Regardless of the cause of the pain, the risk can be drastically reduced and relieved through proper sciatica stretches. It’s a good idea...
What is your ideal body? For many people, it’s when they see their body toned with the right muscle definition. But for some, not having a gym subscription is a hindrance. However, achieving a good-looking physique is possible even if you're only exercising at home. Here are some ways to make sure you get the results you want.
Resistance training is something many runners are aware of but don’t build into their weekly training schedule. This could be because they’re unsure what resistance training exercises to do and how to do them properly, it could be concerns about not having the correct gym equipment, or simply because they don’t see the benefit.
Kettlebell workouts are a great way to build strength, muscle, conditioning and mental toughness, but where did it all begin? The Kettlebell as we know it today originated in Russia approximately 350 years ago. The first appearance of the word in a Russian dictionary appeared in 1704. They were originally used as handled counterweights to weigh out dry goods on market scales.
Comments / 0