Dunleavy, four other governors demand Pentagon withdraw unconstitutional vaccine mandate in National Guard

By Suzanne Downing
 2 days ago
Five governors, including Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, are calling on the Pentagon to rescind the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members.

In their letter, the governors say the mandate is unconstitutional, and that National Guards report to governors of the states, unless called upon by the federal government.

“We write to request you withdraw part of your and the Service Secretaries’ directives to National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status concerning the COVID-19 vaccine,” the letter states. “We acknowledge your right to establish readiness standards for the National Guard for activation into a Title 10 status. However, directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond your constitutional and statutory authority,” the letter states.

“The U. S. Supreme Court has for decades affirmed in cases, such as in Perpich v. Department of Defense, 496 U.S. 334 (1990), that the National Guard is under the command and control of the Governor of each state unless those members are called to active service under Title 10. The Militia Clauses found in Article 1, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution clearly state, ‘…reserving to the States respectively, the Appointment of the Officers, and the Authority of training the Militia according to the discipline prescribed by Congress,’” the letter states.

The letter was signed by Govs. Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Tate Reeves of Mississippi, and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, as well as Dunleavy.

Separately, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also asked the Pentagon to suspend a requirement that Oklahoma National Guard members receive the vaccination, noting 800 soldiers — 10% of the Oklahoma National Guard was not vaccinated and had no intention of getting the vaccine. The Oklahoma National Guard requires none of its members to become vaccinated for Covid, in defiance of the Biden order.

Federal appeals court reinstates Biden administration's business vaccine and testing mandate

A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.
Gov. Mark Gordon pushes back on National Guard vaccine mandate

Gov. Mark Gordon moved this week to further push back against federal vaccine orders, this time against efforts to require vaccination of National Guard members. Gordon and four other Republican governors sent a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense earlier this week arguing that disciplinary directives to National Guard members who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 and are serving in a state capacity “are beyond [the Secretary’s] constitutional and statutory authority."
Abbott joins 6 other GOP governors in asserting Pentagon has no authority to punish unvaccinated National Guardsmen

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott asserted the Pentagon has no authority to punish unvaccinated members of the state National Guard, joining other Republican governors who have called on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to withdraw or otherwise nullify the military's Covid-19 vaccine mandate. In a Thursday letter to Austin, Abbott wrote...
Texas Governor Abbott refuses Pentagon vaccine mandate: 'Have only President Biden to blame'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott informed the Pentagon that he will not impose the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. Each branch of the military observed a different deadline, with the Air Force and Navy required to comply by Nov. 2 and Nov. 28, respectively.
5 more states challenge Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Guardsmen

Following Oklahoma’s lead, five additional states are pushing back against the Defense Department’s COVID-19 vaccine policy, putting their objections in a letter addressed to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday. The governors of Wyoming, Iowa, Alaska, Nebraska and Mississippi all signed onto the letter, asking Austin to lift...
Governor Leads Coalition Penning Joint Letter to Defense Secretary over National Guard Vaccine Mandate Consequences

Governor Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense today asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.”. In the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the...
Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

