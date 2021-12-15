ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Goodell: No discussion of cancellation or postponement of games

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Cleveland Browns are far from the only team dealing with COVID-19 outbreak issues but they may be the one most affected. Not only do the Browns have a large number of players on their reserve/COVID-19 list but they have a lot of important players including Baker Mayfield, John Johnson III, Jedrick Wills, Wyatt Teller and many others.

The Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team are two of other the hard-hit franchises in the NFL.

Despite the increasing cases and impactful players that are likely to miss games in Week 15 and beyond, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that cancellations or postponements are not being discussed:

Obviously, things could change if cases continue to increase as the week goes on but, based on the league’s history (except for Baltimore/Pittsburgh last year) and Goodell’s statement, it does not seem likely.

Instead, the Browns and other hard-hit teams have to embrace the “next man up” mentality to an extreme level. The lack of talent is one problem but the lack of depth may be a bigger one for teams this weekend.

NBC Sports

Roger Goodell: Our expectation is rescheduled games will not be moved again

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the three schedule changes for this weekend in a memo to the 32 teams, which PFT obtained. “Our expectation is that these games will be played at the rescheduled times and will not be moved to a later date or time during the week of December 20,” Goodell wrote in the letter to club executives, General Managers and head coaches.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Washington report: No interference in investigation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Wednesday that there was no interference in the work of lawyer Beth Wilkinson's investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team, as alleged in a Washington Post report from Tuesday. "We went through a very lengthy period of investigation and discussions," Goodell...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

