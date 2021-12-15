ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge seeks federal jurisdiction in oil pipeline dispute

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Enbridge Energy moved Wednesday to shift to federal court a Michigan lawsuit seeking shutdown of an oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel linking two of the Great Lakes. The Canadian company argued that a 2019 lawsuit filed in a state court by...

hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
Grist

Pipeline companies face criminal charges for oil spill

It’s Friday, December 17, and energy companies are being held accountable for a California oil spill. A federal grand jury charged Amplify Energy and two subsidiary companies this week with criminal negligence for their role in a 25,000-gallon oil spill off the coast of Southern California in October. According to the jury’s three-page indictment, the companies’ negligence on six fronts — including understaffing and an insufficiently trained crew — led to the illegal release of oil into federal waters near Huntington Beach.
naturalgasworld.com

FERC seeks answers on Energy Transfer pipeline violations

Drilling operations allegedly resulted in a 2mn gallon release of contaminated fluids. The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on December 16 asked midstream company Energy Transfer Partners to explain why it should not have to pay a $40mn penalty for violations during the construction of its Rover natural gas pipeline.
State
Wisconsin State
starvedrock.media

Enbridge files lawsuit to keep Line 5 case in federal court

(The Center Square) – As many predicted, pipeline company Enbridge filed to remove a lawsuit to shut down Line 5 from state court to keep it in front of a federal judge. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been attempting to revoke the easement that allows Line 5 to transport approximately 540,000 gallons of hydrocarbons across a five-mile stretch of the Straits of Mackinac. The easement has been honored since 1953.
wbfo.org

Buffalo protesters call for a stop to Enbridge Pipeline

Called "Line 3," Enbridge Energy's pipeline would carry over 700,000 barrels of crude oil each day from Alberta through Minnesota and onto the shores of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. Protesters calling for the project to be stopped gathered Tuesday outside the Buffalo of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. One...
pennrecord.com

Federal judge sends dispute between natural gas company and citizens opposed to pipeline to Environmental Hearing Board

HARRISBURG – Due to a question of subject matter jurisdiction, a federal judge has sent litigation pitting a natural gas company against West Rockhill Township and a group of ecologically-concerned citizens to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board for further proceedings. On Nov. 23, U.S. District Court for the Middle...
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
uticaphoenix.net

Why environmental groups want a moratorium on cryptomining

For the last decade, the expansion of digital currencies like bitcoin have taken hold with some investors. But environmental advocates like Liz Moran of Earthjustice have concerns about the massive amount of energy used by some cryptocurrencies through continuously operating computers. Environmental groups are saying a moratorium is needed for...
jwnenergy.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after contracting failed

Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its current arrangement, which...
Oil Company, Lake Michigan, Oil And Gas, Refineries, Enbridge Energy, Canadian, Indigenous
oilandgas360.com

Enbridge sees two options for pipelines after Canadian regulatory pushback

CALGARY (Bloomberg) –Enbridge Inc. is evaluating two tolling options for its vast Mainline oil pipeline network after a proposal to offer long-term contracts to keep the conduits full was rejected by Canada’s energy regulator. North America’s largest pipeline company will either pursue a modified, incentive-based version of its...
hot967.fm

Enbridge: Aggressive Climate Change Measures Shortening Pipeline Lifespan

Enbridge is acknowledging federal regulatory filings that say aggressive climate change measures are shortening the lifespan of its pipelines, including Minnesota’s Line Three. Indigenous environmental group Honor the Earth is asking regulators to set up a decommissioning fund for Line Three, which has been mandated but not accomplished. Enbridge maintains that Line Three will have a 30-year lifespan, extending into 2051, despite analysis that pegs it as lasting until 2040. Line Three was completed in October.
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
